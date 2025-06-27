F1 Movie Review: A pulsating ride through an oft-beaten track

Director: Joseph Kosinski

Cast: Brad Pitt, Javier Bardem, Damson Idris, Kerry Condon

An old timer is pulled back into the game for one last shot at glory. He has to work along with an effervescent young rookie, desperate to prove himself, which fills him with doubts and recklessness. A team leader puts the team together to "bet the farm" on that one final game. It's a formula as old as the genre itself. But F1 doesn't aim to reinvent the wheel. It just spins it really fast, which, honestly, is just part of the thrill. As I mentioned earlier, what keeps us hooked is why it's spinning. The film has "why's" of all shapes, sizes, and colours. Javier Bardem's Ruben Cervantes, a former race car driver himself, has to prove that his bottom-of-the-barrel team is worth the board members' money or lose ownership. Kerry Condon’s Kate, the team's technical director, the first woman to hold that position in Formula One, wants to prove to an incredulous world that she's more than just a diversity hire. Damson Idris’ Joshua Pearce, the highly motivated rookie, wants to prove that he is worthy of all the fame, money, and success reserved for the best of the best in the game. Even a pit crew member is fighting insecurities and in-game anxiety to prove to her team she knows what she is doing. Sonny Hayes is the protagonist not because Brad Pitt is playing him or that he is the man behind the wheel but because his purpose is the one we chase throughout the film. Why, three decades after a horrendous accident ripped him apart from the Formula One circuit, is Sonny Hayes back on the track? The question is peppered throughout the film and the answer is even beautifully hinted at when Ruben wonders out loud to a hospitalised Sonny, “Why do we do this? Why not tennis or golf?" F1 isn’t a complex, philosophical dissection of that answer, nor does it go past a surface-level character study on Sonny Hayes. But what it does offer is just the right amount of fresh contours in this oft-beaten track that it feels safe and exciting.