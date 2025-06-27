Oscar Winner Cillian Murphy set to star in Steve for Netflix

Cillian Murphy is all set to star in Steve as Netflix announces a new film with the Oscar winner. He will reunite with Netflix again after the Peaky Blinders sequel film, The Immortal Man.

Steve is described as a reimagining of Max Porter's novel Shy. The story of the film, which is set in the mid-90s, is set on a seminal day in the life of head teacher Steve and his students at a last-chance reform school. Steve has to battle the school's integrity and prevent its oncoming closure as he struggles to take care of his own mental health. Besides Steve, there is also Shy, a teenager trying to reconnect his aggressive nature with his inner fragility.