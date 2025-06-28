James Cameron criticises Christopher Nolan's Oppenheimer, calls it a 'moral cop out'

In an interview with Deadline, James Cameron has shared his candid views about Christopher Nolan's Oppenheimer. Admitting that he is not a fan of criticising a different filmmaker's work, Cameron said that Oppenheimer is a "moral cop out" and that it "dodged the subject" at the heart of the story.

Cameron was responding to a question about why he reckons that his upcoming film, based on Charles Pellegrino's book Ghosts of Hiroshima, is likely to become the lowest-grossing feature in his filmography.

The interviewer tried to counter Cameron's view about his film's commercial prospects with Oppenheimer's tremendous box office success and Academy Award wins, highlighting these as indicators of the global popularity of the subject matter.

In response, Camerson said that while he loved Nolan's filmmaking for Oppenheimer, the film itself did not explore its subject deeply enough.

Cameron referred to a scene in Oppenheimer where Cillian Murphy's character, J Robert Oppenheimer, delivers a speech to an excited crowd after the infamous bombings in Hiroshima and Nagasaki.