Early roles centered on desirability, male gaze: Scarlett Johansson

Actor Scarlett Johansson, known for several hit characters including Lucy, Lost in Translation, Her and the critically acclaimed Black Widow, has been noticing a shift in the roles that are being offered to women.

The actor, who has been in the industry for over three decades, shared that she would often be offered roles that are centred on "desirability" and the goals and needs of her male counterparts. However, she feels that times are changing and Hollywood has been significantly shifting its gears to give better roles for women.

In an interview with The Times of London, Johansson said, "when I was younger, a lot of the roles I was offered, or I went for, had their ambitions or character arcs revolving around their own desirability, or the male gaze, or a male-centred story. That is less frequent, though — something has shifted."

She further added, "The messaging is different — there are many more role models, women are visible in powerful positions and the opportunities I have had to play women who don’t have to just be one thing or another have increased."