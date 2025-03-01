Life imitates art as Pope Francis fights pneumonia while ‘Conclave’ heads into Academy Awards

VATICAN CITY: There has long been a Vatican taboo against openly talking about a conclave when a pope is sick: It’s considered gauche to speculate about the election of a new pope while the current one is fighting for his life. And that is certainly true as Pope Francis battles double pneumonia at Rome’s Gemelli hospital.

But the surprising success of “Conclave” the film and its momentum going into Sunday’s Academy Awards have thrust the arcane rules, glorious ceremony and supreme drama of one of the Catholic Church’s most solemn moments into popular culture. And it’s put the Catholic hierarchy in something of a bind as it simultaneously prays for Francis.

The film can’t be dismissed as distasteful or blasphemous, since it treats the gravity of a papal election with respect and accurately portrays the ancient rituals and contemporary problems facing today’s Catholic Church. Both the Vatican newspaper L’Osservatore Romano and the Avvenire daily of the Italian bishops conference gave “Conclave” rave reviews.

Granted, those reviews were published before Francis entered the hospital Feb. 14 with a complex lung infection that has taken him out of commission for the longest time of his 12-year papacy.

It’s unclear if the newspapers would have published them after Francis’ health took such a dire turn. That’s even more the case since it’s clear from the opening scenes that the figure of Francis is very much present in the film, from the opening scenes in the Vatican’s modern Santa Marta hotel where Francis chose to live to one of the figures central to the plot.

But at the very least, the life-imitating-art coincidence of “Conclave” the movie finding mass popular appeal at a time when the world’s media has descended on Rome to monitor every update of Francis’ health has certainly piqued interest in what might happen in a real-life conclave.

Author Harris knows it’s a sensitive time

“Conclave,” director Edward Berger’s adaptation of the Robert Harris novel starring Ralph Fiennes as the dean of the College of Cardinals, has been nominated for eight Academy Awards, including Best Picture. It goes into Sunday’s Oscars with a Bafta win for best picture and a SAG award for best ensemble.