From Law to Limelight

Pragya Jaiswal’s transition from law school into the world of entertainment wasn’t something she always envisioned. While studying in Pune, she discovered an undeniable passion for modelling and acting. “I realised law wasn’t my cup of tea, and I needed to explore acting more seriously,” she says. The 37-year-old actor is being talked about for her role in the Telugu blockbuster Daaku Maharaj. The character marks a departure from the glamorous roles she’s previously played. “Kaveri is one of the most powerful characters I’ve played. She’s determined, strong, and resilient,” the actor says.

Preparing for this de-glam, intense role required meticulous effort. She credits her transformation to the collaborative efforts of her director, cinematographer, and the makeup, hair, and costume teams. “Once you step into the character’s look, half the job is done,” she adds. A particular scene from the film left a profound impact on the actor: Kaveri is pregnant and engages in a sword fight to protect her loved ones. “It made me realise the incredible power women have when they set their minds to something,” she adds.

Speaking about her co-star Nandamuri Balakrishna, Pragya’s admiration is evident. “This is my second collaboration with him. Working with him is pure joy. He’s one of the most disciplined actors, and his energy on set is inspiring. He’s unapologetically himself,” she says. Pragya’s career has seen her embrace diverse roles, from the mythological Sita in Kanche to the action-packed collector in Akhanda. “Firsts are always special, so Sita will always hold a special place in my heart. Also, Akhanda, because it is the biggest hit of my career,” she notes, adding, “I’m just grateful to be doing what I love and portraying so many different lives.”