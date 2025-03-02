Grammy-nominated R&B singer Angie Stone dies in car crash at 63

MONTGOMERY: Grammy-nominated R&B singer Angie Stone, a member of the all-female hip-hop trio The Sequence and known for the hit song Wish I Didn't Miss You, died in a car crash in Montgomery, Alabama on Saturday. She was 63.

The accident happened when the vehicle she was in flipped over and was hit by a big rig while returning to Atlanta from Alabama, according to music producer and Stone’s longtime manager Walter Millsap III. He confirmed the news in an email to The Associated Press.

Everyone else in the cargo van survived except Stone, he said.

The Alabama Highway Patrol reported that the 2021 Mercedes-Benz Sprinter van overturned on Interstate 65 at about 4:25 a.m. before being struck by a 2021 Freightliner Cascadia truck driven by a 33-year-old man from Texas. Stone was pronounced dead at the scene.

The driver of the van and seven others were taken to Baptist Medical Center for treatment. Officials are still investigating the cause of the accident.

Millsap said he learned of Stone’s passing from her daughter, Diamond, and her longtime bandmate from The Sequence, Blondy.

"Never in a million years did we ever expect to get this horrible news," Stone’s children, Diamond and Michael Archer, said in a statement shared by the SRG Group. "We are still trying to process and are completely heartbroken."

Millsap added, "We are truly devastated by this unexpected and unfortunate tragedy, and there are simply no words to express how we feel."