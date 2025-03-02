Harrison Ford withdraws from 2025 academy awards after Shingles diagnosis

Ford had made a recent public appearance at the 2025 Screen Actors Guild (SAG) Awards just days before his diagnosis, where he participated in a light-hearted skit with his Shrinking co-star Jessica Williams. The pair shared an amusing moment on stage, with Williams teasing Ford for chewing food at an inopportune time. reported NDTV

Despite this setback, the Academy Awards will still go on with a star-studded lineup of presenters. Joining the roster are A-listers such as Halle Berry, Penelope Cruz, Elle Fanning, Whoopi Goldberg, Scarlett Johansson, John Lithgow, Amy Poehler, Bowen Yang, Emma Stone, Cillian Murphy, Da'Vine Joy Randolph, Robert Downey Jr., Dave Bautista, Gal Gadot, Andrew Garfield, Samuel L. Jackson, Margaret Qualley, Alba Rohrwacher, Zoe Saldaña, Rachel Zegler, Miles Teller, and Miley Cyrus. Conan O'Brien will host the ceremony, which begins at 4 p.m. PT and 7 p.m. ET on March 2 (March 3 at 5:30 PM IST), broadcast live on ABC and streaming on Hulu.

The 2025 Academy Awards are being executive produced by Raj Kapoor, Katy Mullan, and Rob Pain, with Sarah Levine Hall, Taryn Hurd, Jeff Ross, and Mike Sweeney as producers, and Hamish Hamilton directing.

Ford’s withdrawal due to health reasons leaves a gap, but the show will proceed with an incredible lineup of talent, and Ford’s fans will continue to wish him a speedy recovery.