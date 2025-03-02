Harrison Ford withdraws from 2025 academy awards after Shingles diagnosis

Hollywood icon Harrison Ford will no longer be presenting at the 2025 Academy Awards due to a recent shingles diagnosis. The 82-year-old actor, who had been announced as one of the prestigious event's presenters, withdrew from the ceremony after falling ill on February 29. While shingles is a viral infection that causes a painful rash, it is not life-threatening. Ford’s representatives confirmed the news to Variety, say reports adding that despite the diagnosis, the actor is "doing OK" physically. His official statement has yet to be released.
Ford had made a recent public appearance at the 2025 Screen Actors Guild (SAG) Awards just days before his diagnosis, where he participated in a light-hearted skit with his Shrinking co-star Jessica Williams. The pair shared an amusing moment on stage, with Williams teasing Ford for chewing food at an inopportune time. reported NDTV
Despite this setback, the Academy Awards will still go on with a star-studded lineup of presenters. Joining the roster are A-listers such as Halle Berry, Penelope Cruz, Elle Fanning, Whoopi Goldberg, Scarlett Johansson, John Lithgow, Amy Poehler, Bowen Yang, Emma Stone, Cillian Murphy, Da'Vine Joy Randolph, Robert Downey Jr., Dave Bautista, Gal Gadot, Andrew Garfield, Samuel L. Jackson, Margaret Qualley, Alba Rohrwacher, Zoe Saldaña, Rachel Zegler, Miles Teller, and Miley Cyrus. Conan O'Brien will host the ceremony, which begins at 4 p.m. PT and 7 p.m. ET on March 2 (March 3 at 5:30 PM IST), broadcast live on ABC and streaming on Hulu.
The 2025 Academy Awards are being executive produced by Raj Kapoor, Katy Mullan, and Rob Pain, with Sarah Levine Hall, Taryn Hurd, Jeff Ross, and Mike Sweeney as producers, and Hamish Hamilton directing.
Ford’s withdrawal due to health reasons leaves a gap, but the show will proceed with an incredible lineup of talent, and Ford’s fans will continue to wish him a speedy recovery.