Complete list of winners at the 97th Academy Awards

LOS ANGELES: Adrien Brody took home his second leading man Oscar for The Brutalist, Mikey Madison took home the best actress statuette and Anora was crowned best picture on its way to five awards Sunday.

Kieran Culkin won the Oscar for best supporting actor for his work on A Real Pain and Zoe Saldaña won for her work in Emilia Pérez. Sean Baker had a stunning night, winning the screenplay, director and editing awards for Anora.

Flow beat The Wild Robot for best animated feature film while Paul Tazewell became the first Black man to win an Oscar for costume design for his work on “Wicked.”

Here's the complete list of winners at the 97th annual Academy Awards:

Best picture

Anora

Best Actor

Adrien Brody, The Brutalist

Best Actress

Mikey Madison, Anora

Director

Sean Baker, Anora

Best Supporting Actress

Zoe Saldaña, Emilia Pérez

Best Supporting Actor

Kieran Culkin, A Real Pain

International Film

I'm Still Here

Documentary Feature

No Other Land

Original Screenplay

Anora, Sean Baker

Adapted Screenplay

Conclave, Peter Straughan

Original Score

The Brutalist, Daniel Blumberg

Original Song

El Mal from Emilia Pérez

Animated Film

Flow

Visual Effects

“Dune: Part Two”

Costume Design

Wicked, Paul Tazewell

Cinematography

The Brutalist, Lol Crawley

Documentary Short Film

The Only Girl in the Orchestra

Best Sound

Dune: Part Two

Production Design

Wicked

Makeup and Hairstyling

The Substance

Film Editing

Anora, Sean Baker

Live Action Short Film

I’m Not a Robot

Animated Short Film

In the Shadow of the Cypress