Complete list of winners at the 97th Academy Awards

LOS ANGELES: Adrien Brody took home his second leading man Oscar for The Brutalist, Mikey Madison took home the best actress statuette and Anora was crowned best picture on its way to five awards Sunday.
Kieran Culkin won the Oscar for best supporting actor for his work on A Real Pain and Zoe Saldaña won for her work in Emilia Pérez. Sean Baker had a stunning night, winning the screenplay, director and editing awards for Anora.
Flow beat The Wild Robot for best animated feature film while Paul Tazewell became the first Black man to win an Oscar for costume design for his work on “Wicked.”
Here's the complete list of winners at the 97th annual Academy Awards:
Best picture
Anora
Best Actor
Adrien Brody, The Brutalist
Best Actress
Mikey Madison, Anora
Director
Sean Baker, Anora
Best Supporting Actress
Zoe Saldaña, Emilia Pérez
Best Supporting Actor
Kieran Culkin, A Real Pain
International Film
I'm Still Here
Documentary Feature
No Other Land
Original Screenplay
Anora, Sean Baker
Adapted Screenplay
Conclave, Peter Straughan
Original Score
The Brutalist, Daniel Blumberg
Original Song
El Mal from Emilia Pérez
Animated Film
Flow
Visual Effects
“Dune: Part Two”
Costume Design
Wicked, Paul Tazewell
Cinematography
The Brutalist, Lol Crawley
Documentary Short Film
The Only Girl in the Orchestra
Best Sound
Dune: Part Two
Production Design
Wicked
Makeup and Hairstyling
The Substance
Film Editing
Anora, Sean Baker
Live Action Short Film
I’m Not a Robot
Animated Short Film
In the Shadow of the Cypress