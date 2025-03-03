Daredevil: Born Again season two adds Matthew Lillard

With its first season set to premiere on March 5 on JioHotstar, Daredevil: Born Again's makers have added Matthew Lillard as a new cast member to the series, reports Deadline. Known for his role as Shaggy Rogers in the Scooby-Doo live-action film, Lillard makes his Marvel Cinematic Universe (MCU) debut with Daredevil: Born Again season two.

According to reports, the specifics of Lillard's character are kept under wraps, but the production of the second season is set to start next week. Daredevil: Born Again is the continuation of the Netflix series, Daredevil. It follows on from the story of Matthew Murdock (Charlie Cox), as he navigates the crime-ridden nights of Hell's Kitchen, New York.

Created by Dario Scardapane, Matt Corman, and Chris Ord, Daredevil: Born Again is slated to release on JioHotstar with a two-episode premiere on March 5. Vincent D'Onofrio returns as Wilson Fisk/Kingpin, alongside Cox. Deborah Ann Woll, Elden Henson, Wilson Bethel, Ayelet Zurer, Michael Gandolfini, and Jon Bernthal are also part of the cast.

Matthew Lillard recently appeared in Five Nights at Freddy's. He is also known for his roles in Scream (1996), The Life of Chuck (2024), Billions, and Supernatural. Up next, he is set to star in the new film of the Scream franchise and in season two of Prime Video's Cross.