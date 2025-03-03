Key Oscar moments: From Zoe Saldaña's emotional win, 'Oz' opening to Kieran Culkin's baby wish

There were a lot of smiling faces at the Oscars but one had to stand out — Sean Baker saw his film “Anora” go home with the top film prize and he took four for himself. Its star Mikey Madison was crowned best actress.

Twenty-two years after winning best actor for “The Pianist,” Adrien Brody won the same Oscar again for his performance as another Holocaust survivor in Brady Corbet’s “The Brutalist." He somehow kept the playoff music at bay.

On Sunday, firefighters who battled recent wildfires got applauded, Mick Jagger handed out the best original song Oscar and John Lithgow was tasked with looking “slightly disappointed” when speeches ran long. One highlight was Timothée Chalamet — literally. His yellow suit got more than one comment.

Here were some other telecast highlights:

'Proud child of immigrant parents'

Zoe Saldaña was the favorite but that didn't diminish her emotional win.

After accepting the Oscar for best supporting actress for her work in “Emilia Pérez,” Saldaña spoke emotionally about her family and her grandmother, tearing up during her speech.

“My grandmother came to this country in 1961 — I am a proud child of immigrant parents,” she said. “With dreams and dignity and hard-working hands, and I am the first American of Dominican origin to accept an Academy Award, and I know I will not be the last. I hope. The fact that I’m getting an award for a role where I got to sing and speak in Spanish — my grandmother, if she were here, she would be so delighted, this is for my grandmother.”

The accolade comes after Saldaña swept awards season, taking home the Golden Globe, Critics’ Choice, BAFTA and SAG awards for playing lawyer Rita Mora Castro.