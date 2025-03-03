Marvel's Thunderbolts to have an early release in Indian theatres

Marvel has given a gift for Indian fans of the franchise as Thunderbolts* is set to arrive in Indian cinemas on May 1, 2025, a day before its global release.

Thunderbolts* is expected to be the 36th instalment in the Marvel Cinematic Universe and is written by Eric Pearson, Lee Sung Jin, and Joanna Calo. The film, directed by Jake Schreier and produced by Marvel's Kevin Feige, boasts an ensemble cast, including Florence Pugh, Sebastian Stan, David Harbour, Wyatt Russell, Olga Kurylenko, and Lewis Pullman in pivotal roles.

The trailer, which debuted during the Super Bowl on February 10, provided an exciting preview of its action-packed narrative. It showcased a team of outcasts, led by Sebastian Stan's Winter Soldier, who take on the responsibility of safeguarding the city in the Avengers' absence.

Florence Pugh plays Yelena Belova, an agent who was trained in the Red Room as a Black Widow. The film also stars David Harbour as Alexei Shostakov / Red Guardian, Hannah John-Kamen as Ava Starr / Ghost, Julia Louis-Dreyfus as Valentina Allegra de Fontaine, Sebastian Stan as Bucky Barnes, who reprises his role from previous MCU films, Wyatt Russell as John Walker, and Olga Kurylenko as Antonia Dreykov / Taskmaster, among others. Harrison Ford will make an appearance as Thaddeus Thunderbolt Ross, who’ll join the MCU in Captain America: Brave New World.

The cast also includes Geraldine Viswanathan, Chris Bauer and Wendell Pierce. The upcoming movie has Louis D'Esposito, Brian Chapek and Jason Tamez as executive producers.