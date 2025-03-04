Millie Bobby Brown slams media for "bullying" her over appearance

Millie Bobby Brown, best known for her role as Eleven in Stranger Things, has bravely addressed the intense media scrutiny and body-shaming she has faced throughout her career, highlighting the unrealistic beauty standards imposed on young women in the entertainment industry.

In a heartfelt and candid video shared on Instagram, the 21-year-old British actress called out the harsh criticism directed at her, focusing on the articles that have unfairly scrutinised her appearance as she matures.

According to a report by Indian express, reflecting on the challenges of growing up in the public eye, Millie shared her frustration with the fact that the public and the media are unwilling to accept her as she is, insisting on keeping her frozen in time at the young age when she first shot to fame. “For some reason, people can’t seem to grow with me. Instead, they expect me to stay frozen in time,” she said in the video, addressing the constant criticism of her evolving appearance.