Millie Bobby Brown slams media for "bullying" her over appearance

Millie Bobby Brown, best known for her role as Eleven in Stranger Things, has bravely addressed the intense media scrutiny and body-shaming she has faced throughout her career, highlighting the unrealistic beauty standards imposed on young women in the entertainment industry.
In a heartfelt and candid video shared on Instagram, the 21-year-old British actress called out the harsh criticism directed at her, focusing on the articles that have unfairly scrutinised her appearance as she matures.
According to a report by Indian express, reflecting on the challenges of growing up in the public eye, Millie shared her frustration with the fact that the public and the media are unwilling to accept her as she is, insisting on keeping her frozen in time at the young age when she first shot to fame. “For some reason, people can’t seem to grow with me. Instead, they expect me to stay frozen in time,” she said in the video, addressing the constant criticism of her evolving appearance.
Millie, who started her career at just 10 years old, was particularly upset by articles that labelled her appearance as “aging badly” or questioned the changes in her face as she grew older. Among the articles she called out were those with headlines like “Why are Gen Zers like Millie Bobby Brown ageing so badly?” and “What has Millie Bobby Brown done to her face?” She pointed out that the focus on her personal appearance is not only cruel but also reflects a broader culture of body-shaming, especially directed at young women.
The young actress also noted that the problem isn’t limited to men in the industry; she drew attention to the fact that some women writers, too, have contributed to the negative and damaging narrative surrounding her looks. “This isn’t journalism. This is bullying,” Millie remarked, making it clear that this sort of commentary goes far beyond a simple critique, accusing the media of contributing to an environment that promotes cruelty and insecurity.
Throughout the video, Millie made a powerful call for change, not just for herself but for all young women who are subjected to similar pressures. “Let’s do better. Not just for me, but for every young girl who deserves to grow up without fear of being torn apart for simply existing,” she concluded, urging society to show more kindness and understanding toward young people as they mature and evolve.
The video quickly gained widespread attention, with over 10 million views within a short period of time. Millie’s message resonated strongly with her fans and fellow celebrities, many of whom took to the comments to express their support. Sarah Jessica Parker, a long-time advocate for women’s rights and empowerment, commented, “Enormously proud of you. Xxx.” Actress Mckenna Grace, who starred alongside Millie in Godzilla: King of the Monsters, also expressed her admiration, writing, “No young woman or person deserves to feel pressure or cruelty for simply existing. You are so well spoken and so beautiful. Very well said, thank you for making this video.”