Phoebe Waller-Bridge to narrate wildlife documentary Octopus! for Prime Video

Phoebe Waller-Bridge is set to take on a new role as a narrator in her upcoming documentary Octopus! ordered by Prime Video. The two-part documentary, which will also be executive produced by the Fleabag creator, is expected to "transport viewers into the otherworldly depths of one of the most intelligent and mysterious life forms on Earth as it follows the Giant Pacific Octopus from birth to death."

The documentary, directed by Niharika Desai, features an eclectic "mix of characters who have their own unique connections to these creatures, from the scientist trying to save them, the explorer trying to understand them, to Tracy Morgan, who is obsessed with them." The makers have assured that their adventures would make the audience laugh, cry, and question their own place on this planet.

Octopus! is produced by Waller-Bridge's production company Wells Street Films, which is under an overall deal at Amazon MGM Studios, as well as Alex Gibney's Jigsaw Productions. Executive producers are Jenny Robins and Waller-Bridge for Wells Street Films, Stacey Offman and Richard Perello for Jigsaw Productions, and showrunner Melissa Wood.

Apart from Octopus!, Waller-Bridge and Wells Street Films are working on several series which include the Tom Raider video game adaptations and Claudia Lux’s novel Sign Here.