Sophia Telegadis, Mohana Krishnan, Lilah Pate, and Aidan Laprete join Driver's Ed

Earlier, we reported about The White Lotus star Sam Nivola headlining filmmaker Bobby Farrelly's upcoming comedy Driver’s Ed, alongside Kumail Nanjiani and Molly Shannon. The latest from the project is that Sophia Telegadis, Mohana Krishnan, Lilah Pate, and Aidan Laprete have joined the film's cast, reports Deadline. Production on the film has commenced in North Carolina.

Farrelly is directing the film from a Thomas Moffett screenplay, and it revolves around teenagers who steal the car used for driver's education classes at their school to help a senior (Nivola) on a quest to find his girlfriend. Pate will portray the girlfriend, Samantha, who has been keeping a distance from Nivola's character Jeremy since she started attending school. On the other hand, Telegadis and Krishnan are set to play high-school students, whereas Laprete will portray a character who is into drugs at high school.

Telegadis is making her feature film debut with Driver’s Ed, and her upcoming projects include One Stupid Thing. Krishnan played a lead role in the independent horror film It Lives Inside, and her credits also include the series The Summer I Turned Pretty and I Am Frankie.

Laprete appeared in the series Chad and The Wilds, and his next projects are the shows Swiped and This Too Shall Pass.

The Summer I Turned Pretty and Outer Banks star also has the series The Runarounds in the pipeline.