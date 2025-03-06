Past Lives director Celine Song’s next, Materialists, gets release date

Materialists distributor A24 has announced through social media that the film, directed by Past Lives-fame Celine Song, will release on June 13 in theatres in the USA. The film will clash at the box office with the live-action How to Train Your Dragon feature. The film's distributor announced the release date with the image of a love-shaped cake with a wine glass and a partially consumed cigarette on top. As reported earlier, the romantic-comedy film stars Dakota Johnson, Pedro Pascal, and Chris Evans in the lead roles.

Materialists revolves around a youngster from New York City, with an ambition to grow in the matchmaking business, who gets caught between her imperfect former partner and the ideal match for her. Written and directed by Song, the film reunites the filmmaker with her Past Lives producers David Hinojosa of 2AM as well as Pamela Koffler and Christine Vachon of Killer Films. The makers are

Materialists mark's sophomore directorial; the filmmaker's debut feature Past Lives earned her a best original screenplay nomination and a best picture nomination at the Academy Awards last year.