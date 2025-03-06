Sexyy Red, Henry Winkler, and more join Rolling Loud

It was earlier known that Matt Rife, Christine Ko, and Owen Wilson star in a hip-hop comedy film, titled Rolling Loud. The latest from the project is that Henry Winkler, singer Ty Dolla $ign, and rappers Sexyy Red and Ski Mask the Slump God have been added to the cast, reports Variety.

Written and directed by Jeremy Garelick of Murder Mystery 2-fame, the film gets its name from the largest hip-hop festival in the world, Rolling Loud. It follows an overprotective dad (Wilson) who takes his teenage son (Convery) to a music festival, which leads to an adventurous time for them at the event with the former's reckless colleague (Rife) and one of the festival volunteers (Ko).

Rolling Loud has gone on floors in Atlanta. UTA Independent Film Group has the rights to distribute it worldwide, and the makers plan to release it next year.

Winkler also has the action film Normal, alongside Bob Odenkirk and Lena Headey, in the pipeline. On the other hand, Ski Mask the Slump God and Sexyy Red are scheduled to perform at the Rolling Loud festival in California later this March.