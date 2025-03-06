Steve Carell on board Succession creator's untitled film

Earlier, we reported about Succession creator Jesse Armstrong teaming up with HBO on a yet-to-be-titled film, as per a Deadline report. In the latest development, HBO announced that Steve Carell, Jason Schwartzman, Cory Michael Smith, and Ramy Youssef will star in the new film. The HBO Original film, which will mark Armstrong's feature directorial debut, is set to release later this year on the streaming platform Max.

This is Armstrong's first project after the final season of Succession aired on HBO in May 2023. The film is based on Armstrong's original idea, and it follows a group of rich friends who meet in the aftermath of an international financial crisis.

The film is set to go on floors in Utah later this month. The writer-director of the film, Armstrong also serves as an executive producer on it alongside Frank Rich, Jon Brown, Lucy Prebble, Will Tracy, Tony Roche, Jill Footlick, and Mark Mylod.

Armstrong has primarily worked as a writer for films like In the Loop and Four Lions. He has also written for The Thick of It, Black Mirror, and Veep.