Overt, layered, entertaining commentary on de-humanisation





While Mickey 17 is a direct satire on capitalism and its dehumanisation of the working class, the film shines through by showing us how the system is stacked in a way that makes it easy for the powerful to dehumanise the powerless and for themselves to internalise it. At several moments, Mickey is harassed and bullied for being 'soulless'. The nature of the soul and what it takes to be a human becomes a central theme towards the end. Bong Joon-ho takes an interesting approach by adding an alien life form, on top of Mickey, to elucidate his point on humanity. A crucial character sacrifices themselves and is finally seen as 'human' in the eyes of Marshall; Mickey realises the alien life-form was bluffing to protect its kind, and Mickey 17 himself, comes out of a nightmare unscarred. All of these poignant moments are connected through how all of these characters transcend to become 'humans' by overcoming their fears. It is not achieved through daring superhuman feats of power but simply by acknowledging their fear and surpassing it. Perhaps a soul is simply the ability to acknowledge fear, to fear death; and to be human is to still have the courage to sacrifice, to protect your loved ones, and to respect yourself.