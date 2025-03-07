Stephen Park opens up about racism and toxicity on the set of Friends

In his discussion, Park expressed how this behaviour was not unique to the Friends set but was instead part of a broader issue within the entertainment industry at the time. "This isn’t the first time that this happened, you know, but this is the environment where this is business as usual in Hollywood in 1997, I guess it was. And nobody felt the need to correct this or say anything about it. So this is normal behaviour," Park reflected. The incident, he said, underscored the casual nature of racial discrimination that prevailed in Hollywood during that period, when such behaviour often went unchallenged.

Park felt compelled to speak out about the incident and its wider implications. He reached out to the Screen Actors Guild (SAG) to lodge a formal complaint, but instead of receiving the support he expected, he was advised to write an article for the Los Angeles Times in an effort to publicise the issue. Park complied, writing a mission statement on the matter and sending it to the paper. Although reporters interviewed him, the story was never published, which left Park feeling disillusioned and unheard.