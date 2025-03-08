A timeline of how actor Gene Hackman and Betsy Arakawa died at their New Mexico home

SANTA FE, N.M.: Actor Gene Hackman died of heart disease a full week after his wife died from hantavirus in their New Mexico home, likely unaware that she was dead because he was in the advanced stages of Alzheimer’s disease, authorities revealed Friday.

Hackman, 95, and Betsy Arakawa, 65, were found dead Feb. 26. In the days that followed, mystery swirled around the deaths as authorities ruled out foul play, and immediate tests for carbon monoxide poisoning were negative.

Then authorities in New Mexico released the causes, proposing a simple but tragic theory for the deaths: Shortly after Arakawa’s death from a rare infection, Hackman died of the nation’s leading killer — heart disease — apparently unable to seek help after his wife died.

“I believe they really discovered what truly happened in this case,” said forensic pathologist Dr. Victor Weedn, who was not involved in the investigation. “It seemed such a great mystery to the entire nation.”

Here’s a timeline of events surrounding the couple’s deaths:

Feb. 11

Arakawa’s last known activities happened this day. She emailed with a massage therapist in the late morning, visited a grocery store in Santa Fe in the afternoon, then went to a pharmacy and a pet food store, Santa Fe County Sheriff Adan Mendoza said.

At 5:15 p.m., Arakawa entered the gated community to the home she shared with Hackman. Mendoza said investigators found no other communication or activity by Arakawa after Feb. 11, which they believe to be the day of her death. The medical examiner said she may have been experiencing symptoms of hantavirus before her death.

Feb. 17-18

Hackman’s initial pacemaker data revealed cardiac activity Feb. 17. Subsequent pacemaker investigation showed an abnormal rhythm of atrial fibrillation Feb. 18, the last record of heart activity.

Based on this information, chief medical examiner Dr. Heather Jarrell said it is reasonable to conclude that Hackman probably died around Feb. 18.