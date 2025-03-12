Dexter: Resurrection adds Eric Stonestreet for major guest role

Showtime's new drama series, Dexter: Resurrection, has added Modern Family actor Eric Stonestreet. The series will explore a new chapter in the story of Michael C Hall's serial murderer Dexter Morgan.

Stonestreet will be seen as Al, a high-profile guest character. Billed to be playing a serial killer, the character and the actor will have their Midwestern background as a commonality. As per a report on Deadline, the actor will appear in four episodes. Apart from the Emmy award-winner, the series has also cast Krysten Ritter and Neil Patrick Harris in prominent guest roles.

David Zayas, James Remar, Jack Alcott, Uma Thurman, Peter Dinklage, Ntare Guma Mbaho Mwine, Kadia Saraf, Dominic Fumusa, and Emilia Suárez round out the cast of the Dexter follow-up. The series went on floors in January, and production has been progressing steadily in New York.

Set to follow the recent Dexter prequel, Dexter: Original Sin, Dexter: Resurrection is all set to premiere on Paramount+ with Showtime this summer.

Clyde Phillips has returned as the showrunner of Dexter: Resurrection, along with serving as executive producer. Other executive producers are Hall, Scott Reynolds, Tony Hernandez, and Lilly Burns. Marcos Siega is the producing director of the series. Four episodes of the series will be directed by Monica Raymund, with Siega taking up six. Showtime Studios and Counterpart Studios produce Dexter: Resurrection, while Paramount Global Content Distribution will distribute the series.

Stonestreet is a two-time Emmy award winner for his performance as Cameron Tucker in Modern Family. He recently received his fourth Emmy nomination for Supporting Performer for his performance in Disney+'s The Santa Clauses series as Mad Santa.