Max renews Conan O’Brien Must Go for another season

Max's travelogue series featuring Conan O'Brien, who recently hosted the 97th Academy Awards, has been renewed for a third season by the streamer.

The renewal of Conan O'Brien Must Go comes ahead of the second season premiere, which is scheduled for May. In the first season, O'Brien was seen visiting Norway, Thailand, Argentina, and Ireland. In four episodes, he visited the new friends he met through his podcast, Conan O'Brien Needs a Fan.

The second season, with three episodes, will see the former The Tonight Show host travelling to New Zealand, Austria, and Spain. Details about the countries O'Brien will be visiting in season three and the number of episodes it will feature are yet to be disclosed.

Conan O’Brien produces and executive produces Conan O'Brien Must Go under the Conaco banner, along with Jeff Ross serving as executive producer.