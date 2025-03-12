Steve Buscemi replaces Mark Ruffalo in Martin McDonagh's Wild Horse Nine

After Parker Posey and John Malkovich, Steve Buscemi becomes the latest to join Sam Rockwell in Wild Horse Nine. He replaces previously announced cast member Mark Ruffalo in the upcoming film.

The film comes from director Martin McDonagh and marks his first feature since the acclaimed 2022 film The Banshees of Inisherin. Wild Horse Nine marks a reunion between acclaimed director Martin McDonagh and actor Sam Rockwell, following their successful collaboration on 2017's Three Billboards Outside Ebbing, Missouri. McDonagh also reunites with distributor Searchlight Pictures after collaborating on The Banshees of Inisherin.

This project also marks McDonagh's first-time collaborations with actors John Malkovich and Parker Posey. Initially, Oscar Isaac and Christopher Walken were attached to the film, but they are no longer involved in the project.

Wild Horse Nine is scheduled to go on floors in Rapa Nui, also known as Easter Island, later this month. The location is a remote Chilean territory renowned for its unique cultural heritage. McDonagh's long-time producers Graham Broadbent and Pete Czernin are backing the upcoming film with Anita Overland. Banners are Blueprint Pictures and Film4.

Known for his acclaimed work as a character actor, Buscemi's breakout role came with Quentin Tarantino's Reservoir Dogs. His other popular performances include Pulp Fiction, Fargo, and The Big Lebowski.

Also a director, some of his popular directorial works include Trees Lounge, Lonesome Jim, and Interview. His last directorial, the Tessa Thompson-starrer The Listener, premiered at the 2022 Venice Film Festival. In addition to feature films, he directed episodes of the television shows Love, Homicide: Life on the Street, The Sopranos, Oz, 30 Rock, Portlandia, and Nurse Jackie.