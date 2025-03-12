Yahya Abdul-Mateen II to star in an adaptation of Ghostman

Yahya Abdul-Mateen to star in an adaptation of Roger Hobbs' 2013 novel Ghostman. This comes after Abdul-Mateen II signed a first-look deal for his House Eleven10 production with Sony Pictures Television, reports Variety.

Ghostman is a novel about Jack, a person who can make things disappear but has to clean up a mess after a heist goes wrong. The heist leaves millions in cash up for grabs, but he has to stay ahead of the person who wants him dead. Ghostman also has a sequel by Roger Hobbs named Vanishing Point.

Abdul-Mateen II is known for his roles as Black Manta in Aquaman (2018) and Aquaman and the Lost Kingdom (2023), Dr Manhattan in HBO's Watchmen, Jordan Peele's Us (2019), Michael Bay's Ambulance (2022), Aaron Sorkin's The Trial of the Chicago 7 (2020), and as Morpheus in The Matrix Resurrections.

He will next be seen in Netflix's adaptation of AJ Quinell's novel Man on Fire, which was previously adapted as a film starring Denzel Washington and Dakota Fanning. He is also set to portray Wonder Man in Marvel's Wonder Man, in which he stars with Ben Kingsley.