Glen Powell and Moonlight's Barry Jenkins to join hands for a sci-fi thriller

After Disney's Mufasa: The Lion King, writer-director Barry Jenkins has found a sci-fi thriller, titled The Natural Order, and has roped in Glen Powell to star in it. The film is said to revolve around the pursuit of eternal life. Jenkins is set to direct it from a screenplay he will adapt alongside Matthew Aldrich, based on Aldrich's unpublished manuscript. The unpublished manuscript is his first book. Aldrich's credits as a screenwriter include Coco, Lightyear, Cleaner, and Spinning Man.

The Natural Order will be produced by Barry Jenkins, Adele Romanski, and Mark Ceryak under their Pastel banner. Glen Powell and Dan Cohen will produce under the Barnstorm banner, under the first-look deal they signed with Universal.

Glen Powell is known for his roles in films like The Great Debaters, The Dark Knight Rises, Top Gun: Maverick, Hit Man, and Twisters (2024). Jenkins' films, like Moonlight and If Beale Street Could Talk, have been nominated in multiple categories at the Oscars.