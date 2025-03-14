Ryan Hurst joins Christopher Nolan's The Odyssey

The latest to join the long list of Hollywood A-listers in filmmaker Christopher Nolan's The Odyssey is The Walking Dead actor Ryan Hurst.

Known for his roles in the AMC series and FX's Sons of Anarchy, Hurst joins actors Tom Holland, Anne Hathaway, Zendaya, Robert Pattinson, Lupita Nyong'o, Charlize Theron, Jon Bernthal, Bennie Safdie, John Leguizamo, Himesh Patel, Elliot Page, Bill Irwin, Samantha Morton, Cosmo Jarvis, Jesse Garcia, Will Yun Lee, Corey Hawkins, Mia Goth, Nick Tarabay, Jimmy Gonzales, Maurice Compte, Michael Vlamis, Iddo Goldberg, Rafi Gavron, and Shiloh Fernandes.

The film is Nolan's adaptation of Homer's 'The Odyssey' that has Odysseus (played by Matt Damon in the film), the king of Ithaca, coming back home after the Trojan War.

This is Nolan's second venture with Universal Pictures, following the highly acclaimed Oppenheimer, which starred Cillian Murphy in the titular role. Christopher Nolan and his wife Emma Thomas produce this film under their Syncopy banner. The film's production spans over several locations, such as Morocco and Italy's Sicily.

The Odyssey is slated for a July 17, 2026, release.