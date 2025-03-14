The Valhalla Murders creators announce their next, 'Avalanche'

Ottar Nordfjord and Thordur Palsson, the creative duo behind the Netflix thriller The Valhalla Murders, are working on an Icelandic-Finnish series about climate disaster. Appropriately titled Avalanche, the series stars Elin Hall as a meteorologist who goes back to her native place to give a heads-up to her villagers of a forthcoming disaster. Palsson is set to direct the series from a screenplay by Nordfjord. Production is scheduled to start in the third week of March.

Speaking about the latest project, Palsson stated, "Bringing Avalanche to life is both a creative challenge and a responsibility. Through storytelling, we aim to explore the human cost of natural disasters while highlighting the realities of a changing climate."

The Icelandic production banner Glassriver is backing the project alongside the Finnish company Whatevergroup. On the other hand, Dynamic Television, known for the series Ginny and Georgia, is set to distribute Avalanche worldwide. "I’m proud to collaborate with such an exceptional international team to tell this powerful and timely story," said Palsson.