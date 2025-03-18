Game of Thrones actor Iain Glen to star in Quezon

Iain Glen, known for playing Jorah Mormont in Game of Thrones, has signed on to star in a film based on Filipino leader Manuel Quezon's life, reports Variety. Glen is set to portray American Army major Leonard Wood, who played a key role in Quezon’s attempt to make the Philippines an independent country. The film, Quezon, co-written and directed by Heneral Luna-fame Jerrold Tarog, stars Jericho Rosales in the titular role. It will explore Quezon's life as an attorney and soldier before he became the Philippines' president. The film also stars Benjamin Alves, Mon Confiado, Romnick Sarmenta, Karylle Yuzon, Cris Villanueva, and JC Santos.

Tarog commended the decision to cast Glen in the film, highlighting his gravitas and ability to "let loose" as important attributes to portray major Wood.

The film, produced by TBA Studios, is supported by Philippines government organisations, which include the Film Development Council of the Philippines and the National Commission for Culture and the Arts, with the former offering funding. It reunites Tarog with TBA Studios after Heneral Luna and Goyo: The Boy General, both based on the nation's history.

Quezon is set to go on floors later this month.