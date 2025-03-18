Here is the first look poster of Materialists

A couple of weeks after announcing its release date, the romantic comedy Materialists' distributor A24 released a poster, offering the first official look at the film's main characters, earlier this Monday. As reported earlier, the film from Past Lives writer-director Celine Song stars Dakota Johnson, Pedro Pascal, and Chris Evans in the lead roles.

Song's second directorial, Materialists follows a New York City-based young woman, who is ambitious about growing in the field of matchmaking and faces a dilemma between her imperfect erstwhile partner and the right match for her. "Some people just want more," reads the tagline in the latest poster. The makers earlier shared a release date announcement poster, with the image of a love-shaped cake featuring a wine glass and a partially consumed cigarette on top.

The film reunites Song with her Past Lives producers David Hinojosa of 2AM as well as Pamela Koffler and Christine Vachon of Killer Films. On the technical front, it has cinematographer Shabier Kirchner, composer Daniel Pemberton, costume designer Katina Danabassis, and editor Keith Fraase.

Materialists is slated to release in US theatres on June 13. Meanwhile, the film's producers are set to release its trailer on Tuesday.

Song's debut directorial Past Lives earned her a best original screenplay nomination and a best picture nomination at the Academy Awards last year.