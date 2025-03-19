Darren Aronofsky in talks to tackle 'Cujo' adaptation for Netflix

LOS ANGELES: Filmmaker Darren Aronofsky is in negotiations to tackle the screen adaptation of renowned author Stephen King's popular novel "Cujo".

The feature film, set up at the streaming service Netflix, will be produced by Roy Lee, known for his work in horror films.

There is no writer currently attached to the movie, according to entertainment news outlet 'The Hollywood Reporter'.

King's novel, which was published in 1981, tells the story of a lovable St. Bernard named Cujo who, after being bitten by a bat, becomes a mouth-foaming killer.