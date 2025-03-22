Coco sequel in development at Disney

In Disney's recent annual shareholder meeting, the company's chief executive officer Bob Iger stated that a sequel to the 2017 animation film Coco is in the pipeline. It is tentatively set to release in 2029. Iger shared that although the project is only in its early stage of development, "it will be full of humor, heart and adventure," and that more details will be shared soon.

The Coco sequel is set to bring back the 2017 original's filmmaker Lee Unkrich and his collaborator in direction, Adrian Molina. On the other hand, Mark Nielsen, known for Toy Story 4 and Inside Out 2, is attached to the project as its producer.

Coco follows an adolescent boy with musical ambitions who visits the Land of the Dead in order to discover the truth about his family's history. In 2018, the film won a Best Animated Feature Oscar and another Academy Award for Best Original Song ('Remember Me').