Travis Scott to make his India debut in October

Global rap sensation Travis Scott is all set to make his long-awaited debut in India this October. The multi-award-winning American rapper and singer will perform at the Jawaharlal Nehru Stadium in New Delhi on October 18, 2025, as part of his Circus Maximus World Tour. This performance follows a series of successful shows by international artists in India, including Coldplay, Alan Walker, and Shawn Mendes, which have captivated thousands of fans across the country.
On March 25, Travis Scott shared the exciting news with his followers on Instagram, posting a promotional poster for his upcoming Asia tour, titled Circus Maximus Tour 25. The rapper captioned the post, “Asia we OTW soon I wanna see something (sic).” His tour will see him performing across several countries, including India, South Korea, China, Japan, and various African nations.
According to a report by the Hindustan Times, Scott is expected to perform in front of over 50,000 fans in Delhi. His set will feature a mix of chart-topping hits, including Sicko Mode, Goosebumps, Highest in the Room, and Fein, as well as tracks from his latest album, Utopia. Travis Scott is widely regarded for his innovative approach to modern hip-hop, known for his psychedelic beats and immersive stage shows, which promise to make his debut in India a memorable one.
This announcement adds to the growing list of international artists bringing their live shows to India. Following the immense success of Coldplay’s performances in Mumbai and Ahmedabad, the country is witnessing an influx of top-tier international musicians. The latest artist to join this impressive lineup is none other than Travis Scott. His performance will be part of a wider trend of international acts visiting India, which includes legendary rock band Guns N’ Roses, who will return to India after 12 years.
Scott’s arrival in India also marks a significant milestone in his Circus Maximus World Tour. The tour, launched in support of his 2023 album Utopia, has been a record-breaking success, becoming the highest-grossing solo rap tour ever, with nearly $210 million earned across 78 shows. The live show has featured impressive stage productions and guest performances from acts such as Don Toliver, Sheck Wes, and Yung Lean.
Travis Scott’s Circus Maximus Tour has garnered widespread acclaim for its larger-than-life stage setups, and India will now be able to experience the spectacle firsthand. Fans in Delhi can look forward to an unforgettable concert featuring his biggest hits and a performance that will solidify his place as one of modern hip-hop’s leading figures.
As more international artists continue to perform in India, Travis Scott’s debut show at Jawaharlal Nehru Stadium is set to be a historic moment in the country’s live hip-hop concert scene.