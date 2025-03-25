Travis Scott to make his India debut in October

Global rap sensation Travis Scott is all set to make his long-awaited debut in India this October. The multi-award-winning American rapper and singer will perform at the Jawaharlal Nehru Stadium in New Delhi on October 18, 2025, as part of his Circus Maximus World Tour. This performance follows a series of successful shows by international artists in India, including Coldplay, Alan Walker, and Shawn Mendes, which have captivated thousands of fans across the country.

On March 25, Travis Scott shared the exciting news with his followers on Instagram, posting a promotional poster for his upcoming Asia tour, titled Circus Maximus Tour 25. The rapper captioned the post, “Asia we OTW soon I wanna see something (sic).” His tour will see him performing across several countries, including India, South Korea, China, Japan, and various African nations.