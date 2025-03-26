It is pretty wild, women have it much worse: Selena Gomez on social media judgement

LOS ANGELES: Actor-singer Selena Gomez says it's much worse for women, when it comes to dealing with social media negativity.

Gomez discussed the topic at On Purpose with Jay Shetty podcast, where she appeared alongside her fiancé, Benny Blanco.

Whereas, Blanco said he doesn't read what people write about him online, Gomez had different things to say.

"I was also going to point out that women have it much worse. From my perspective, it's pretty wild, and I think this isn't news to anybody, that obviously women have a lot more intense feelings from their appearance to what they're wearing to everything," she said, according to the entertainment news outlet Variety.

Gomez, known for her work in Another Cinderella Story, Monte Carlo and her latest, Emilia Perez, said the response from the people online even impacts how she gets ready for the events.

She added that there is constant judgment around the character.

"When I get prepared for an event, 90 percent of the time I'm just like, 'I just hope I can take the picture and sit down.' It's the character that gets judged, it's the way I'm not white enough, I'm not Mexican enough."