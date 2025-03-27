Cinema Without Borders: Family values—A Normal Family

The film abounds in deaths, needless ones at that, violence and blood and an incipient sense of dread for all the hideousness that humans can be capable of. Unforeseen twists and turns propel the narrative as the characters find themselves trapped in situations they hadn’t quite bargained for. It makes for a good serving of high drama but one that is typically Korean in its restraint of expression. The action is centred on two brothers and the widely varying beliefs and ideologies that pitch them against each other, tear them and their families apart even as a veneer of politeness and decency and the ritual of monthly dinners in expensive, fine-dining restaurants help maintain a sense of tenuous equilibrium.

The film starts with a bloody accident. Jae-wan (Sul Kyung-gu), a successful lawyer, takes on the case of a rich man’s son, who deliberately runs over and kills a man, leaving his little daughter injured and his wife at sea with no one to hold on to and no future to look forward to. By a quirk of fate, it’s Jae-wan’s morally upright paediatrician brother Jae-gyu (Jang Dong-gun), who takes charge of the dead man’s injured daughter in his clinic. Will he be able to save her? If being on the opposite side of this crime wasn’t enough, it gets worse when the two come face to face with an offence involving their own children. Dinner table tensions rise, individual conscience begins to play games as the right and the wrong get entangled and indistinguishable from each other. What follows is an exploration of materialism and privilege, and how it gets furthered by compromised adults and impacts the young, impressionable minds. In the circle of crime, guilt, morality, remorse, forgiveness, punishment and salvation, a dreadful secret hits like a ton of bricks. How desensitised can kids get to violence? How much of the responsibility for their sense of entitlement lies with the parents? Have they failed their children and hence themselves? The film gets extremely relatable with the audience often ending up putting itself in the characters’ shoes.