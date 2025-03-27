Jack Reynor roped in for Lee Cronin's The Mummy

Actor Jack Reynor, known for his roles in Midsommar and Transformers: Age of Extinction, has joined the cast of The Mummy, directed by Lee Cronin of Evil Dead Rise-fame. Production began on Monday and the filmmaker shared a clapperboard on his Instagram handle, tagging the actor in it.

The new adaptation of the 1999 hit The Mummy is distributed by New Line Cinema. Produced by Atomic Monster and Blumhouse along with the filmmaker's Doppelgangers production banner, the film is slated for release in theatres on April 17, 2026.

Sharing details about the project, Cronin said in a statement last year, "This will be unlike any Mummy movie you ever laid eyeballs on before. I’m digging deep into the earth to raise something very ancient and very frightening." Plot details for the film have been kept under wraps.

The film's shooting is set to take place next week in Ireland. James Wan, Jason Blum, and John Keville are producers on the project while Michael Clear, Judson Scott, and Macdara Kelleher will serve as executive producers. David Garbett (Evil Dead Rise, Ash vs Evil Dead) is serving as director of photography.

The Mummy first began in the late 90s starring Brendan Fraser in the lead role as an adventurer and treasure hunter Rick O'Connell as he travels to Hamunaptra, the City of the Dead, with librarian Evelyn Carnahan and her older brother Jonathan, where they accidentally awaken Imhotep, a cursed high priest with supernatural powers. Fraser went on to reprise his role in the sequel The Mummy Returns (2001) as well as the third part Mummy: Tomb of the Dragon Emperor (2008). It lead to spinoffs such as The Scorpion King (2002) and an animated series. In 2017, Tom Cruise starred in a reboot directed by Alex Kurtzman. The film received negative reviews.

Reynor has also starred in John Carney’s Sing Street and Netflix's crime series The Perfect Couple which released last year.