Nicholas Hoult to star in bank heist film by David Leitch

Adding starpower to filmmaker David Leitch's next action thriller for Amazon MGM Studios, actor Nicholas Hoult has onboarded the film. The makers announced it on Tuesday.

Also produced by Imagine Entertainment and 87North, Leitch will be directing this with a script by Mark Bianculli. Though it is too early for the makers to reveal the plot details, this untitled film too can be expected to be similar in scope to his earlier films Bullet Train, Deadpool 2, and The Fall Guy.

Hoult had four releases last year: The Garfield Movie, The Order, Juror No. 2, and Nosferatu. His Nosferatu received critical acclaim and multiple Academy Awards nominations. The actor's upcoming big-ticket DC film, Superman, will get its theatrical release on July 11 this year.

Leitch's directorial credits include Atomic Blonde (2017) and Hobbs & Shaw (2019).