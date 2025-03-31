Glen Powell's The Running Man wraps filming

The Running Man filmmaker Edgar Wright announced on Saturday that production on his film, starring Glen Powell, has been wrapped. It is a remake of 1987's Arnold Schwarzenegger-starrer with the same title. An adaptation of Stephen King's eponymous novel, The Running Man is set in a dystopian world in which the American government controls the media. Ben Richards (Powell) enlists himself in a dangerous game show that entails running from professional killers for 30 days for a cash prize that would rescue him from a poor living situation and save his ill child.

The film, written by Michael Bacall alongside Wright himself, also stars Emilia Jones, Michael Cera, Josh Brolin, Daniel Ezra, Katy O'Brian, Jayme Lawson, David Zayas, Lee Pace, William H Macy, Sean Hayes, Karl Glusman, and Colman Domingo.

In the announcement post, Wright wrote, "All my love and appreciation goes out to our incredible cast and crew, who have worked tirelessly on it. Can't wait for you to see what we've been shooting... Much more coming soon!"

Wright is also producing The Running Man with Nira Park and Simon Kinberg. The film is slated to release in American theatres on November 7 through distributor Paramount Pictures.