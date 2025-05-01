Charli xcx to produce, star in Takashi Miike’s upcoming film

Japanese filmmaker Takashi Miike, known for his horror features, has roped in singer-songwriter Charli xcx as an actor in his next project, reports Variety. Charli xcx is also producing the film under her banner, Studio365. It is her second project as a producer, the first one being the upcoming A24 feature The Moment. Ross Evans is attached to the film as its screenwriter.

The makers are yet to reveal plot details. Miike has more than 100 films to his credit as a director, covering horror, drama, action, and more genres. He is best known for films such as Audition (1999) and Ichi the Killer (2001), which have plenty of violence.

After the launch of her album Brat in June 2024, Charli xcx has signed up for many films as an actor. Her upcoming projects include The Moment, 100 Nights of Hero, Erupcja, the Faces of Death remake, I Want Your Sex, The Gallerist, and Sacrifice. On the other hand, Takashi Miike’s upcoming project is a crime thriller titled Sham, which is slated for a June 09 release.