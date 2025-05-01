Chris Hemsworth to headline submarine thriller 'Subversion'

LOS ANGELES: Hollywood star Chris Hemsworth has found his next acting project: a submarine thriller movie from Amazon MGM.

Titled "Subversion", the film will be directed by German filmmaker Patrick Vollrath from a script penned by Andrew Ferguson, according to entertainment news outlet The Hollywood Reporter.

The project has been described as a 'Die Hard' on a submarine style thriller.

It is backed by Lorenzo di Bonaventura of di Bonaventura Pictures banner.

In the movie, Hemsworth will essay the role of a once-promising Naval commander who is blackmailed by a cartel-like operation into piloting a dangerous submarine carrying illegal cargo across international waters.

"Thrust into a high-stakes game of cat and mouse, the man must outmaneuver blockades and navigate perilous threats both in and outside of the submarine," the official logline read.

Vollrath, who earlier directed short films such as "Everything Will Be Okay" and "The Jacket", made his feature directorial debut with "7500", featuring Joseph Gordon-Levitt as a pilot stuck in his cockpit while his plane is hijacked.

Besides "Subversion", Hemsworth is working on another project with Amazon MGM Studios.

He will star in thriller movie "Crime 101" alongside Mark Ruffalo, Barry Keoghan, Halle Berry and Monica Barbaro.

Hemsworth is also set to reprise his fan-favourite Marvel character Thor in the upcoming movie "Avengers: Doomsday."