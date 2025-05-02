Thunderbolts* Movie Review: MCU returns to form with a grounded approach and well-written characters

Even with characters who are poles apart, we somehow relate to their struggles. In different phases of our lives, we would have found ourselves in pursuit of a sense of purpose. The rest of the characters represent character flaws that represent the missing piece which completes the puzzle of purpose. John Walker is a man who is trying to regain the glory earned by his previous title as Captain America. Being someone who has been marred by imposter syndrome and constantly trying to prove himself, he becomes deeply untrusting and is prone to misjudgement. Alexei Shostakov/Red Guardian constantly searches for the glory he experienced in his younger days, and in that process neglects an important part of his life, Yelena. Ava Starr, a fugitive without a place to call home, is constantly fighting her identity as Ghost, with a mindset of survival at all costs.