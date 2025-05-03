Egyptian drama 'Lam Shamseya' shatters silence on child abuse

CAIRO: In living rooms across Egypt, a television drama has shattered the silence around child sexual abuse, forcing a national reckoning with a subject long buried in taboo.

The show, 'Lam Shamseya', follows school administrator Nelly, portrayed by leading actor Amina Khalil, as she confronts an unthinkable reality: her stepson has been abused by a trusted family friend.

In a country where discussions of sex and sexual violence are often muffled by social norms, the series has ignited rare open dialogue.

It has also led to a noticeable uptick in calls to Egypt's child protection hotline.

"We don't talk about these things in our culture," said Amira Abu Shady, a 43-year-old mother.

"After this show, I sat with my son and told him he can always tell me anything."

For Hend Adel, a 41-year-old mother of three, the show stirred deep unease.

"It made me question everything. Who do we trust with our children?"

Egyptian dramas, particularly during the peak Ramadan season, have often tackled thorny social issues like drug addiction, custody and women's struggles in Egypt's patriarchal society.

But sexual abuse, particularly involving children, has largely remained off-limits due to the intense stigma associated with such accusations and the social pressure to protect what is often referred to as family "honour".

"This is the first time viewers have seen these experiences reflected on the screen with such honesty and boldness," said veteran art critic Magda Khairallah.

21,000 calls for help

Last year, Egypt's National Council for Childhood and Motherhood recorded over 21,000 reports of children at risk, including cases of sexual abuse, physical violence and neglect.

"The actual number is far higher," Sabry Osman, head of the council's child helpline, told AFP.

Many families fear the stigma that comes with speaking out, he said. "So, they stay silent."

That culture of silence is precisely what drew 12-year-old Ali al-Beialy to take on the role of Youssef, the young boy at the heart of the story.

"Mr Karim told me I would be a voice for the voiceless," he said in an interview with Egyptian TV channel On TV last month, referring to series director Karim El-Shenawy.

The action in the show, now streaming across the region, unfolds after Nelly catches family friend Wissam, played by Mohamed Shahin, in a troubling embrace with Youssef.

As Nelly seeks the truth, she has to push through the denial, fear and resistance even from those closest to her who are unwilling to confront the uncomfortable truth.

Youssef, traumatised and confused, slowly begins to understand what has happened to him.

"People always deny that it's most often relatives who commit this abuse, they don't want to see that it's actually within the child's inner circle," screenwriter Mariam Naoum said on a recent talk show.