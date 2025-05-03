English

Keanu Reeves, Sandra Bullock reunite for untitled Amazon MGM romantic thriller

Keanu Reeves and Sandra Bullock at Beyond Fest
LOS ANGELES: Hollywood stars Keanu Reeves and Sandra Bullock will feature in an upcoming romantic thriller.

According to the entertainment news outlet The Hollywood Reporter, the untitled film is being developed at Amazon MGM Studios.

The project will also reunite Reeves and Bullock, who have previously worked together in films like 'Speed' (1994) and 'The Lake House' (2006).

The details of the plot are being kept under wraps.

But the studio has described it as "propulsive".

Bullock is producing the film through the banner Fortis Films alongside Reeves, Gordon and Bibby Dunn from The Mark Gordon Company, as well as Oppenheim and Sarah Bremner via Prologue Entertainment.

