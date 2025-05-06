Inside the Met Gala: Who gets invited to the world's most-watched fashion event

What began as a modest charity dinner for New York’s upper crust has transformed into the world’s most-watched fashion event where art, celebrity, and couture converge beneath the domed ceilings of the Metropolitan Museum of Art. The Met Gala, now held annually on the first Monday of May, has become a powerful cultural moment, curated with precision and mystery by Vogue’s editor-in-chief, Anna Wintour.



How do you get invited to Met Gala?

There is no straightforward path to securing an invitation. Unlike most philanthropic events, where a hefty donation can all but guarantee entry, the Met Gala plays by a different set of rules. According to Time, each guest must pass the silent yet stringent vetting of Wintour herself. Former planners told journalist Amy Odell, during research for her book, that many have attempted to buy their way into the Gala unsuccessfully.

“If they were not considered to be in the ‘in’ group, they would not be able to do that,” Odell explained. “It created some strife within the society world because it’s not a society event anymore, which is not to say that socialites, in the traditional sense, don’t go, but it’s not like they can just buy a ticket and show up. I get the sense that within the social world today, there’s still some annoyance about that.”

Indeed, the Gala is no longer just about status or wealth it’s about cultural clout. It is not enough to be rich; one must be relevant.