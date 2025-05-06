Inside the Met Gala: Who gets invited to the world's most-watched fashion event

What began as a modest charity dinner for New York’s upper crust has transformed into the world’s most-watched fashion event where art, celebrity, and couture converge beneath the domed ceilings of the Metropolitan Museum of Art. The Met Gala, now held annually on the first Monday of May, has become a powerful cultural moment, curated with precision and mystery by Vogue’s editor-in-chief, Anna Wintour.
How do you get invited to Met Gala?
There is no straightforward path to securing an invitation. Unlike most philanthropic events, where a hefty donation can all but guarantee entry, the Met Gala plays by a different set of rules. According to Time, each guest must pass the silent yet stringent vetting of Wintour herself. Former planners told journalist Amy Odell, during research for her book, that many have attempted to buy their way into the Gala unsuccessfully.
“If they were not considered to be in the ‘in’ group, they would not be able to do that,” Odell explained. “It created some strife within the society world because it’s not a society event anymore, which is not to say that socialites, in the traditional sense, don’t go, but it’s not like they can just buy a ticket and show up. I get the sense that within the social world today, there’s still some annoyance about that.”
Indeed, the Gala is no longer just about status or wealth it’s about cultural clout. It is not enough to be rich; one must be relevant.
Who gets in and what happens next?
Past attendees have ranged from tennis champion Serena Williams to U.S. Representative Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez. In 2025, the star-studded guest list included Rihanna, Shah Rukh Khan, Emma Chamberlain, Cardi B, Zendaya, Hailey Bieber, Bad Bunny, Billie Eilish, and Kim Kardashian, as well as renowned designers Thom Browne, Prabal Gurung, and Marc Jacobs. According to The Economic Times, this year’s theme, “Superfine: Tailoring Black Style,” celebrated the history of Black fashion and dandyism, with a striking blue carpet adding visual drama to the affair.
Yet, receiving an invitation is only the beginning. The event comes with a host of expectations no plus ones unless approved, no phones, and no under-18s allowed. Seating is another delicate operation. As Cosmopolitan reported, party planner Eaddy Kiernan revealed, “We really try to think very carefully about who’s sitting next to each other… We try and think a lot about sight lines and where people have sat in the past. And we try to make sure someone isn’t staring into the eyes of a former flame.”
Guests first enjoy a cocktail hour and private viewing of the Costume Institute’s exhibition open to the public from 10 May to 26 October this year before sitting for a formal dinner. Last year’s menu included a spring vegetable salad, beef fillet topped with a tortellini rose, and a dessert dubbed the “not-so-poison-apple,” in homage to the theme “Sleeping Beauties: Fashion Reawakened,” as noted by CBS MoneyWatch.
The Evolution of Met Gala
Founded in 1948 by fashion publicist Eleanor Lambert, the Met Gala was initially a humble fundraiser for the then-new Costume Institute. Tickets cost $50, and guests were largely members of New York’s elite. It wasn’t until Anna Wintour took the helm in 1995 that the event began its metamorphosis. Under her leadership, the Gala became a themed spectacle and an engine of cultural commentary.
Each year’s exhibition now revolves around a specific theme be it Alexander McQueen, Catholic iconography, or American identity and guests are expected to dress accordingly. The result is a red carpet that blurs the lines between fashion and performance art.
Importantly, the Met Gala is also a vital fundraiser. The Costume Institute is the only department of the Met that must fund itself. Individual tickets now cost around $75,000, and corporate tables can exceed $350,000. Still, payment alone does not ensure access. As The Met confirmed to CBS MoneyWatch, “Even if a brand purchases a table, Anna Wintour must approve every guest.”
Beyond its dazzling aesthetics, the Met Gala is a space for strategic networking. “It’s really a huge signifier that you are ‘in,’” Odell told Time. “And that has implications for certain opportunities that they may get, especially for entertainers and models… You might find yourself sitting next to a cosmetics executive and the seating plan is designed so that those kinds of conversations can unfold.”
Much of what occurs inside remains secretive, enhancing the night’s mystique. Phones are forbidden. Social media is tightly controlled. What the world sees is only the curated entrance. But behind closed doors, power dynamics shift, careers are made, and fashion history is written one carefully placed stitch, and one elusive invitation, at a time.