Cinema Without Borders: Celebration of Life and Death—The Last Dance

The Master’s tussle with Dominic is to do with his attempts to modernise the business and cater to the ones in mourning instead of just those who are dead and gone. Rather than sticking to the conventional, he believes in moulding traditions to fit the needs and demands of his clients. Is he besmirching the solemn practices inherited over several generations? Is he doing it only for money? The conflict between them gets the most intense when a mother approaches Dominic to embalm her son’s body for mummification rather than burial or cremation. In dealing with her own grief is she trapping her own son’s soul for eternity?