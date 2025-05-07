Ralph Fiennes 'Conclave' premieres on Prime Video in India

Set against the backdrop of chaos and tragedy, Conclave portrays the Vatican as a pressure cooker, where the cardinals' ambitions and the church's fraught legacy collide. As Lawrence unravels the dark secrets within the Vatican, the suspense builds, threatening to destabilise the very foundations of the Catholic Church.

Edward Berger, director of All Quiet on the Western Front, promises an intense and thought-provoking cinematic experience, while Robert Harris adapted both the novel and screenplay, with Peter Straughan co-writing. The film premiered at the prestigious 51st Telluride Film Festival, receiving critical acclaim for its powerful acting and compelling storyline. Conclave went on to enjoy a successful worldwide theatrical run, earning multiple accolades, including BAFTA and Oscar nominations.

Critics have particularly praised the film for its meticulous attention to detail in portraying the Vatican, both as a literal seat of authority and a symbolic battleground between secrecy and openness, tradition and progress.