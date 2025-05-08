Rebecca Hall, Noomi Rapace, Beanie Feldstein, and Gael Garcia Bernal onboard The End of It

Gael Garcia Bernal, Rebecca Hall, Noomi Rapace, and Beanie Feldstein have signed on to star in a science-fiction film titled The End Of It. The film is directed by debutant Maria Martinez Bayona from her own screenplay. Principal photography is underway in Spain's Canary Islands.

The End of It is set in a technologically advanced world in which ageing is curable and people can choose whether or not to have a natural death. Hall plays Claire, a once-provocative artist about to turn 250 years old who has lived enough and decides to take the option of death. Claire's choice creates conflicts with not just her spouse (Bernal) and daughter (Rapace) but even her AI assistant (Feldstein) with an underlying layer of humour. With Claire trying to get back her artistic life with her imminent death, she must confront the true meaning of life and death and the absurdity of the whole situation.

The film also stars Susan Wokoma, Pal Sverre Hagen, Kristine Kujath Thorp, and David Verdaguer. On the technical front, it has cinematography by Andres Arochi, editing by Tania Reddin, production design by Lili Lea Abrahams, and sound design by Gisle Tveito.