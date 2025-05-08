Seth Rogen's The Studio is renewed for season two by Apple TV+

Apple TV+ recently announced that its original series, The Studio, has been renewed for a second season. The series is created by Seth Rogen and Evan Goldberg, with Rogen playing the lead.

Rogen stars as Matt Remick, the new head of Continental Studios, who is deeply passionate about films and has been chasing a job like this his whole life. The series follows the daily battles Remick fights as he tries to navigate the industry and keep his job.

The cast for The Studio includes Catherine O'Hara, Kathryn Hahn, Ike Barinholtz, and Chase Sui Wonders. Guest stars for the first series include Martin Scorsese, Bryan Cranston, Olivia Wilde, Ron Howard, Steve Buscemi, Greta Lee, Anthony Mackie, Zac Efron, Rebecca Hall, Josh Hutcherson, Dewayne Perkins, Jessica St Clair, Johnny Knoxville, and Zoe Kravitz.

Rogen and Goldberg also serve as writers, directors, and executive producers for the series. Other writers on The Studio include Alex Gregory, Peter Heck, and Frida Perez. Josh Fagen, Alex Gregory, Peter Huyck, Alex McAtee, and James Weaver also serve as executive producers.

Season one of The Studio is currently streaming on Apple TV+.