Jennifer Aniston’s alleged stalker appears in court shirtless and a judge orders a mental evaluation

LOS ANGELES: A judge on Thursday ordered that a man who authorities say crashed his car through the front gate of Jennifer Aniston’s home must go through mental-health court to determine whether he is competent to face felony stalking and vandalism charges.

Jimmy Wayne Carwyle, 48, appeared shirtless and wrapped in a blanket when he appeared behind glass in a custody area of a Los Angeles courtroom. Carwyle did not speak during the proceedings; his attorney entered a not guilty plea on his behalf.

Prosecutors say the Mississippi man had been harassing Aniston with a flood of voicemail, email and social media messages for two years before driving into her gate on Monday.

Judge Keith L. Schwartz doubted whether Carwyle would understand him when a prosecutor requested that the defendant, who will remain in jail, be ordered not to get near Aniston.

Carwyle’s lawyer, Deputy Public Defender Toral Malik, said “I don’t believe him staying away from Ms. Aniston will be an issue at this time.”

But at a prosecutors’ insistence, Schwartz issued the order anyway.

“You are not to have any contact with Jennifer Aniston under any conditions,” the judge said.

Authorities say Aniston was home when Carwyle crashed his Chrysler PT Cruiser through the gate of her home in the wealthy Bel Air neighborhood, causing major damage, prosecutors said. A security guard stopped him in her driveway before police arrived and arrested him.