Kangana Ranaut set for Hollywood debut with horror film 'Blessed Be the Evil'

After her recent appearance in the political drama Emergency, Kangana Ranaut is now preparing to make her Hollywood debut. According to Variety, the actress will star in a horror film titled Blessed Be the Evil, which is being produced by Lions Movies.

According to a report by OTTplay, The film will see Ranaut in the lead role, alongside American actors Tyler Posey, known for Teen Wolf, and Scarlet Rose Stallone, who recently appeared in Tulsa King. Production is slated to begin this summer in New York, with the filmmakers opting for U.S. locations to minimise potential disruptions.

Directed by Anurag Rudra, who co-wrote the script with Gatha Tiwary president and founder of Lions Movies Blessed Be the Evil is described as a horror drama that explores themes of love, loss, and faith. The story centres around a Christian couple grappling with the trauma of a miscarriage. Hoping to start afresh, they purchase an abandoned farm, only to find themselves tormented by an evil presence.