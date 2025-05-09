Kangana Ranaut set for Hollywood debut with horror film 'Blessed Be the Evil'

After her recent appearance in the political drama Emergency, Kangana Ranaut is now preparing to make her Hollywood debut. According to Variety, the actress will star in a horror film titled Blessed Be the Evil, which is being produced by Lions Movies.
According to a report by OTTplay, The film will see Ranaut in the lead role, alongside American actors Tyler Posey, known for Teen Wolf, and Scarlet Rose Stallone, who recently appeared in Tulsa King. Production is slated to begin this summer in New York, with the filmmakers opting for U.S. locations to minimise potential disruptions.
Directed by Anurag Rudra, who co-wrote the script with Gatha Tiwary president and founder of Lions Movies Blessed Be the Evil is described as a horror drama that explores themes of love, loss, and faith. The story centres around a Christian couple grappling with the trauma of a miscarriage. Hoping to start afresh, they purchase an abandoned farm, only to find themselves tormented by an evil presence.
Speaking about the project, director Rudra said, “Being born and spending my childhood in rural India, I was told stories that got embedded in my mind and heart. This folklore was so special that I truly believed in all the stories, and wanted to showcase them internationally through the art of cinema the strongest and most beautiful way to connect to dreams and reality.”
Kangana was last seen in Emergency, which marked her directorial debut. The biographical political drama focused on the 21-month period from 1975 to 1977 when then Prime Minister Indira Gandhi declared a state of emergency across India. Despite high expectations, the film received mixed reviews and underperformed at the box office. It is currently streaming on Netflix.
Emergency also featured Anupam Kher as Jayaprakash Narayan, Milind Soman as Field Marshal Sam Manekshaw, Shreyas Talpade as Atal Bihari Vajpayee, and Mahima Chaudhry, among others.